Amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma reflects on her ‘good dream turning into worst’

Dancer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma recently shared an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on her childhood memories and her visit to Nagpur. Her post comes amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree recalled a dream where she was spending time with her late grandparents at their Nagpur home. Waking up, she was reminded of their absence and the loss of the house that once brought her peace. She described how this home was a central part of her childhood, a place where she felt happiest.

During her visit, she revisited the building and spent time with people who were close to her grandparents. She met their caretaker, Virender Bhaiya, and his family, acknowledging the love and care he had shown her grandparents. She also connected with her grandparents’ friends, reminiscing about old times and sharing stories.

Spending time at the building’s terrace and inside the house, Dhanashree expressed feeling their presence around her. She described the visit as a way to relive her childhood and reconnect with her roots.

In addition to revisiting family memories, she also met close friends in Nagpur, expressing gratitude for their support. She thanked her friend Nazia Vohra for being there during the trip.

Ending her post, Dhanashree reflected on the importance of one’s roots, emphasizing that they define a person. While she did not address any rumors directly, her message focused on nostalgia, connection, and finding comfort in the past.

Amid the divorce rumors with Chahal, both parties are yet to make an official statement about the same.