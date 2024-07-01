Bigg Boss OTT S3 Update: Sai Ketan Rao Saves Sana Sultan, Anil Kapoor Becomes Fan Of Sana Makbul To Armaan Malik Missing Wife Payal Malik

As the first week of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 ended, contestants received clear feedback from the host, Anil Kapoor. The weekend also saw the eviction of Armaan Malik’s wife, Payal Malik, breaking the trio of Armaan, Kritika, and Payal. While other contestants received criticism from the host, let’s check out the new update from the Bigg Boss house exclusively here.

Sai Ketan Rao Saves Sana Sultan From Eviction

As per the latest update, a clip from Bigg Boss House was shared on Sai Ketan Rao’s official handle. When Bigg Boss asks the actor to choose to save his friend, Sai decides to save Sana Sultan without a second thought, as friendship matters more to him. Further, he mentions that Sana is a genuine person, and he wants to save her.

Shivani Kumari Breaks Down Remembering Her Mother

Shivani’s team shared a video from Bigg Boss’s house in which the social media star breaks down in tears as she remembers her mother. She also requests BB to call her mother and ask if she is fine, as she was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. Her fans extended their support in the comments section.

Anil Kapoor Becomes Fan Of Sana Makbul’s Smile

On the weekend, Anil Kapoor praised Sana by saying, ‘Bahot achi lag rahi ho.’ Further, he mentioned her dimples adding beauty to her look. With the first week itself, Sana is winning hearts and the host Anil Kapoor’s reaction is the proof.

Armaan Malik Misses Wife Payal Malik After Her Eviction

In the viral clip from Bigg Boss OTT S3 house, Armaan Malik talks about his wife, Payal Malik, while communicating with Poulomi Das. He reveals Payal is a good-hearted woman who always loves to help others, and this is her nature. Further, Kritika adds that she is like at home also.