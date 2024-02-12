Bigg Boss OTT star Elvish Yadav SLAPS man in a restaurant, watch video

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, found himself in the midst of controversy after a video of him slapping a man at a restaurant in Jaipur went viral on social media. As per reports in News 18, the shocking incident, captured on camera, showed Elvish engaging in an altercation with fellow guests before resorting to physical violence.

In the video, Elvish is seen visibly angry as he confronts the man and delivers a slap before storming out of the restaurant. Despite attempts by his friends to intervene, the altercation escalated briefly before Elvish was escorted away from the scene. Following the circulation of the video, Elvish released an audio statement defending his actions. In his statement, Elvish explained that he resorted to physical confrontation because the man had hurled abuses at him. He emphasized that he is not someone who seeks out fights, but he does not hesitate to retaliate when provoked personally.

Elvish said, “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte. As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main. He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style.”

The incident has sparked a debate among netizens, with some condemning Elvish’s actions while others have come out in support of him, citing self-defense in the face of verbal abuse. The video has generated significant attention on social media platforms, with many expressing shock and disbelief at the altercation involving the popular content creator.