Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav booked for supplying snake venom at rave party, Elvish Yadav reacted

The raid conducted by the police yielded an astonishing discovery as nine snakes, including five cobras, along with snake venom were recovered from the party location. Elvish Yadav's name became linked to the case when the arrested individuals were interrogated by the police.

03 Nov,2023 13:30:19
A rave party organized by Bigg Boss OTT winner, Elvish Yadav in Noida for supplying snakes and their venom was recently busted by the police late on Thursday night, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, as per reports in NDTV.

The raid conducted by the police yielded an astonishing discovery as nine snakes, including five cobras, along with snake venom were recovered from the party location. Elvish’s name became linked to the case when the arrested individuals were interrogated by the police. According to the accused, they had been supplying snakes to the Bigg Boss OTT winner’s parties.

As per reports India Today, the investigation into this case commenced following a complaint filed by Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer at the People For Animal (PFA) organization. Gupta’s complaint alleged that Elvish and other content creators were involved in shooting videos with snakes and venom at farmhouses in Noida. These videos were not only harmful to the snakes but also promoted illegal and dangerous activities.

Furthermore, the PFA officer made additional allegations that these individuals were organizing illegal rave parties where foreign women were invited to consume snake venom and various drugs. People For Animal, an organization associated with Maneka Gandhi, received this alarming information and contacted Elvish to discuss the matter.

In an unexpected turn of events, Elvish cooperated with the PFA by providing them with the contact information of his agent. When contacted, the agent agreed to host a rave party at a banquet hall in Noida and promised to bring snakes to the event. The tip-off was shared with the Forest Department officials and the Noida Police, who launched a joint operation and raided the banquet hall, leading to the arrest of all five individuals involved in the illegal activities.

Elvish Yadav shared video on twitter, checkout

However, later, Elvish denied reports that he has been arrested for possession of intoxicating substances. He claimed that all the charges are fake and he is willing to cooperate with the police in this investigation. “When I woke up in the morning, I saw reports that I have been arrested, and I was caught with intoxicating substances. All these reports, and charges against me are fake. There isn’t even 1% truth to them. I am ready to cooperate with the UP police in this investigation. Till you don’t have concrete evidence about me being arrested, please don’t ruin my image. I have no involvement in this case,” he said in video on social media.

