Countdown Begins: IWMBuzz all set to roll out S6 of India’s Original OTT And Web Entertainment Awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards

IWMBuzz is back with a bang, ready to roll out the red carpet for the 6th season of India’s Original OTT and Web Entertainment Awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as the date and venue details are yet to be announced, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and unbridled talent.

The award event has become the talk of the glitzy world with poignant celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Prajakta Koli, Bhuvan Bam, Manoj Bajpayee and others from the industry gracing the red carpet in the past years. We have witnessed the voracious success of all the earlier editions, and we know and believe that season 6 will be better with an extra dose of more grandeur and glam.

Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief IWMBuzz Media, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We’re gearing up for a phenomenal 6th season that promises to be a celebration of creativity and innovation in the digital space. We’re not merely recognizing outstanding content; we’re celebrating the visionaries, the architects of narratives, and the indomitable spirit of creativity that propels our industry forward.”

IWMBuzz stands tall as a groundbreaking platform dedicated to keeping audiences at the forefront of the ever-evolving Indian entertainment landscape. Focused on digital content, IWMBuzz has been a trailblazer in recognizing and celebrating the brilliance and innovation of the entertainment industry.

The buzz is on the build! And entertainment enthusiasts are urged to stay connected with IWMBuzz’s official channels for updates.