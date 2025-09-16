Exclusive: Aalisha Panwar, Rupesh Kataria, Pawan Mahendru and Utkarsha Naik to feature in Kuku TV’s microdrama series Route To Ruins

The growing trend of content creators taking on the task of coming up with a shorter-format content, through microdramas, has surely caught on!! This unique format caters to a growing audience that prefers quick, engaging entertainment that seamlessly integrates into their increasingly fragmented viewing habits. With episodes typically ranging from a few minutes, vertical dramas provide an easily digestible narrative experience that can be enjoyed on the go. This genre has seen a surge in popularity, particularly in China, where it originated, and has started to capture the attention of global audiences, making it a significant trend in modern entertainment consumption.

Kuku TV has been coming up with microdramas, covering a wide range of genres. This time, we at IWMBuzz.com give the readers an update on an interesting family drama series, being shot by AR Films for Kuku TV. The series titled Route To Ruins will have an interesting cast, and is presently on floors.

Popular actress Aalisha Panwar heads the cast, with Rupesh Kataria also seen in the main cast. Senior actors Pawan Mahendru and Utkarsha Naik will also play central roles in the microdrama series.

Aalisha Panwar is known for her work in TV in shows Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Gudiya, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Kumkum Bhagya, etc. Rupesh has featured in shows Naagin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, etc. Utkarsha Naik is presently seen in Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak, while Pawan Mahendru is part of the cast of Zee TV’s Saru.

We buzzed the actors, and got through to Utkarsha and Pawan.

Utkasha Naik said, “Yes, I am thrilled that I am working on a microdrama series for Kuku TV. This is a demanding character in Route To Ruins, and I am excited to have a start-to-end graph of the character.”

Pawan Mahendru too confirmed, saying, “Yes, I am part of the series Route To Ruins.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.