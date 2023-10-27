Digital | News

Exclusive: After Rana Naidu on Netflix, Samarth Shandilya cast for TVF's next

Samarth Shandilya who played the role of Toofan in Netflix's Rana Naidu, will be seen next in TVF's upcoming web series directed by Navjot Gulati. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 11:27:19
Exclusive: After Rana Naidu on Netflix, Samarth Shandilya cast for TVF's next 864557

Samarth Shandilya who enthralled audiences as ‘Toofan’ in Netflix’s Rana Naidu, got rewarded very well for his engaging performance. He has bagged 4 awards so far for his outstanding portrayal of Toofan in Rana Naidu. Now, Samarth has hopped on to his next, after looking for the best possible role after playing Toofan. He will be seen in the upcoming TVF project which is yet untitled. The series is being directed by Navjot Gulati. The series will be a mix of comedy, romance and drama.

The series we hear, is presently being shot.

As per a reliable source, “Samarth has a different role in contrast here. The script and the concept of the series are engaging to the core.”

When contacted, Samarth confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com, saying, “After Rana Naidu’s success on Netflix, I had specifically waited for something this special. That was when this series of TVF came to me. It is like home to be working with them. I am enjoying this shooting phase with the talented leader Arunabh Kumar and director Navjot Gulati.”

We reached out to the spokesperson at TVF, but did not get any revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Rajeev Siddhartha to play the lead in Amazon miniTV’s next produced by Gul Khan

I am happy that I have this vintage look as Rajmata Durgavati in Dhruv Tara: Indira Krishna

I want to be more of the fun-loving person that Ehsan is in Katha Ankahee: Samar Vermani

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Make fitness a daily habit: Vyas Hemang 864612
Make fitness a daily habit: Vyas Hemang
Exclusive: Kushagra Sharma in Amazon miniTV’s Waiting For Summers 864660
Exclusive: Kushagra Sharma in Amazon miniTV’s Waiting For Summers
I feel charged up when I sing my compositions playing the guitar: Singer Aditya Kalkal 864582
I feel charged up when I sing my compositions playing the guitar: Singer Aditya Kalkal
Exclusive: Vineet Sharma joins the cast of Atul Garg's film Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise 864580
Exclusive: Vineet Sharma joins the cast of Atul Garg’s film Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan's Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai 864548
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan’s Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai
Unity in Diversity: KPSS Thanks Punit Balan for Dusshera Support 864478
Unity in Diversity: KPSS Thanks Punit Balan for Dusshera Support

Latest Stories

Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Hansika Motwani's Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals 864652
Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals
Read Latest News