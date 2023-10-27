Exclusive: After Rana Naidu on Netflix, Samarth Shandilya cast for TVF's next

Samarth Shandilya who enthralled audiences as ‘Toofan’ in Netflix’s Rana Naidu, got rewarded very well for his engaging performance. He has bagged 4 awards so far for his outstanding portrayal of Toofan in Rana Naidu. Now, Samarth has hopped on to his next, after looking for the best possible role after playing Toofan. He will be seen in the upcoming TVF project which is yet untitled. The series is being directed by Navjot Gulati. The series will be a mix of comedy, romance and drama.

The series we hear, is presently being shot.

As per a reliable source, “Samarth has a different role in contrast here. The script and the concept of the series are engaging to the core.”

When contacted, Samarth confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com, saying, “After Rana Naidu’s success on Netflix, I had specifically waited for something this special. That was when this series of TVF came to me. It is like home to be working with them. I am enjoying this shooting phase with the talented leader Arunabh Kumar and director Navjot Gulati.”

We reached out to the spokesperson at TVF, but did not get any revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Rajeev Siddhartha to play the lead in Amazon miniTV’s next produced by Gul Khan

I am happy that I have this vintage look as Rajmata Durgavati in Dhruv Tara: Indira Krishna

I want to be more of the fun-loving person that Ehsan is in Katha Ankahee: Samar Vermani