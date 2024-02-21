Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to be seen in a different avatar in Sony LIV’s Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes

Actor Aniruddh Roy, who will be seen in the Karisma Kapoor starrer ZEE5 series, Brown will be seen in a never-seen-before role in Sony LIV’s upcoming series Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes. The series is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

This series has Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan playing the lead roles. It is produced by Bombay Show Studios. It will have Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan playing officers from the Intelligence Bureau, who handle various crime-related cases. The series will have episodic stories is what we hear. We have earlier written about child actor Zara Khan playing the onscreen daughter of Divyanka in the series. We also wrote about Sonam Arora and Parag Chadha being part of the cast.

We now hear of Aniruddh playing an IT engineer who will be a terrorist.

We buzzed Aniruddh but he did not revert to us.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.