Exclusive: Ashish Kaul bags Lionsgate India film Nanda Devi

Ashish Kaul will be part of the cast of Lionsgate India film Nanda Devi which is produced by Endemol Shine.
Senior actor Ashish Kaul who is presently part of the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se will be part of the cast of Lionsgate India’s film Nandadevi. The project is produced by Endemol Shine. He was also seen in Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.
As per reports in media, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Rahul Dev will be part of the cast of Nanda Devi. The cast was seen shooting in Kashmir recently.
We now hear of Ashish Kaul playing an interesting character in the film.
Nanda Devi is being directed by Rohan Khambati.
As for Ashish Kaul, he will be seen in Voot’s Ranneeti, and also in Jio Studios’ series Union.
We buzzed Ashish Kaul but did not get through for comment.
