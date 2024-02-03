Exclusive: Behzaad Khan to feature in Neeraj Pandey’s Special OPS 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor Behzaad Khan who was recently seen in the Hrithik Roshan starrer action film Fighter, in the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, is looking forward to being part of the renowned OTT series Special OPS 2. Produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers, the series has found great appreciation on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now, with Special OPS 2 coming, there is renewed energy and eagerness within the viewers to know what lies ahead in the plot.

For the uninitiated, Special OPS is an Indian Hindi-language action espionage thriller series that revolves around Himmat Singh, a Research and Analysis Wing agent. After discovering a pattern in the seemingly disconnected terrorist attacks, he puts together a team to find the person responsible. Season 1 premiered on March 17, 2020, and garnered positive responses. Its success spawned a spin-off, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, which came out on November 12, 2021.

We now hear of Behzaad Khan being roped in to play a pivotal role in Special OPS 2.

As per a reliable source, “Behzaad had earlier worked with Neeraj Pandey in The Freelancer. His notable work in this project landed him a role in Neeraj Pandey’s Special OPS 2.”

We buzzed Behzaad Khan but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to Neeraj Pandey and the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

