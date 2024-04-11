Digital | News

Exclusive: CID fame Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty to feature in a travel cum food show, Safarkhana

CID fame actors Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty will feature in a travel and food show, titled Safarkhana. The show will be produced by Infinity Productions and will air on its YouTube channel. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
CID fame Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty will soon be seen together in a non-fiction show for a YouTube channel. Produced by Infinity Productions, the non-fiction show will be a travel cum food show titled Safarkhana.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that this show has been derived from the penchant for travel and food that Aditya and Dayanand have.

As we know, Aditya and Daya played an integral part of the Sony TV cop show CID produced by Fireworks Productions. The series was created by B. P. Singh and starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy and Narendra Gupta as Forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe respectively.

As per a reliable source, “Aditya and Dayanand will also be bringing in a nostalgic feeling for all the CID fans, as they will be shooting at locales and destinations where famous CID sequences have been shot. Aditya and Daya will also talk about the sequences they shot at the place in CID.”

The show will also touch upon Aditya and Dayanand’s love for travel and food.

The first episode for the same has been shot in Satara and the next will be shot in Goa. The first episode will air on 1 May, on Infinity Productions’ YouTube channel.

We buzzed Daya and Aditya but did not get through to them.

