Exclusive: Daksh Sharma bags his first lead role with JioStar’s microdrama series

The microdrama series is quickly emerging as a groundbreaking trend among various OTT platforms, captivating audiences with its concise storytelling format. Recently, we delved into Kuku TV’s efforts to develop such series, showcasing their innovative approach. Notably, Ananta Productions stands out as one of the trailblazers in this genre, pioneering the creation of engaging short-form content that delivers compelling narratives in a limited timeframe. Originating in China, the concept of microdramas has not only captured significant attention but has also amassed a dedicated following, demonstrating the universal appeal of storytelling that’s both brief and impactful.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier reported exclusively about JioStar also working out on engaging content which will be microdrama series on varied genres. We wrote about Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Akash Jagga and Aditi Sanwal associating yet again for a vertical concept, for JioStar. The series will be a family drama cum thriller with a murder mystery plot. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Akash Jagga and Aditi Sanwal to play leads in JioStar’s microdrama series

We now hear of young actor Daksh Sharma featuring in the series as the other male lead. The series will see engaging dynamics between the leads Akash Jagga, Aditi Sanwal and Daksh Sharma.

Daksh was last seen in the show Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta. This will be Daksh’s first show in the lead role. It is believed that he will have an engrossing role to play.

