Exclusive: Akash Jagga and Aditi Sanwal to play leads in JioStar’s microdrama series

Young actors Akash Jagga and Aditi Sanwal, who were seen together in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are working together again for a vertical microdrama series. The series will be a thriller cum family drama, produced by Following Dreams Pvt. Ltd. The series will soon stream on JioStar.

As we know, the microdrama series is the new trend that is being adapted by many OTT platforms. We have written in-depth about Kuku TV working on such series. Ananta Productions happens to be one of the pioneers in creating such a short-content format, with a gripping narrative. The content of microdramas has been prevalent in China and has gained immense popularity.

In our earlier report, we have already indicated that many popular OTT platforms are working on such concepts to be shot in a vertical landscape. Now with JioStar joining the trend, we look forward to hearing a lot about this growing concept of microdramas getting popular.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them. Akash Jagga has been seen in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii. Aditi has been seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, Chandragupta Maurya, Baalveer 3 and 4 etc.

We reached out to the spokesperson in JioStar but did not get through to them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Ananta Productions forays into the unique space of ‘microdrama content’

Exclusive: Hitanshu Jinsi to play lead in Ananta Productions’ detective microdrama series for Kuku TV