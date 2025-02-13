Exclusive: Gaurav Nain to feature in Hari Om’s Gaumata Kamdhenu

Actor Gaurav Nain who has featured in the projects Shrikant Bashir, Tujhe Kho Diya, Haathon Main Haath etc, will be seen in Hari Om app’s mythological show Gaumata Kamdhenu. The buzz is that the show will also air on television as well as the app. The series is produced by Sagar World.

Gaurav will play the role of Prabhas, who will steal Mata Kamdhenu.

Gaurav confirmed his presence when we enquired with him and said, “This will be my debut on TV and on OTT, as I always wanted to do TV, but never thought it would be a mythological series. Shoot is going on in Vadodra, it’s a finite series and soon it will be released on a renowned channel. Producers and directors are shooting it very beautifully. This role is a challenge for me. In mythological shows, there is a lot of hard work as we have to be in a certain getup, speaking dialogues in pure Hindi. So I am thoroughly enjoying the challenge.”

