Exclusive: Bharat Bhatia joins the cast of Hari Om’s new show Gaumata Kamdhenu

Hari Om, the only sole mythological OTT platform has catered to the audiences’ interest in rendering mythological tales of prominent epics from Hindu mythology. The platform recently launched the show Jai Maha Lakshmi during Diwali. We have constantly been writing about new shows on Hari Om titled Dev Guru Brihaspati and Shukra Grah. We now hear of Hari Om developing a mythological presentation on Gaumata Kamdhenu, the divine cow goddess. This is the first time a show is being made on this concept. The show is produced by Shiv Sagar Productions.

We hear that actor Bharat Bhatia has joined the cast of this mythological presentation. He has been roped in to play the role of Agni Dev.

We buzzed Bharat and he told us, “I am thrilled to be part of Hari Om OTT’s show “Gaumata Kamdhenu” for the renowned channel. I’m thankful to be a part of Raman Sagar and Shiv Sagar Production. The show is based on the Kamdhenu a divine cow goddess and the mother of all cows also known as “Surabhi”. I play the role of Agni Dev, who is the mediator between the human world and the heavens. I am glad to be a part of this show and it’s a challenge to play this new role.”

