Exclusive: Ishaan Singh Manhas joins Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sony LIV’s next

Ishaan Singh Manhas, the talented TV actor, who has entertained masses in projects like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Chandra Nandini, Mere Angne Mein, Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampannaa and Krishna Chali London, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in Sobo Films’ next for Sony LIV.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget will be playing the leads in this above mentioned project. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusive reported about Joy Sengupta, Jay Zaveri, Marathi actress Sharmishtha Raut, and Sid Makkar being part of the series.

Sobo Films is a fast-growing independent media and broadcast production company based in Mumbai, home to some of the best production talent in the region. As we know, has produced TV shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

We reached out to the actor Ishaan, Producer and spokesperson at Sony LIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

