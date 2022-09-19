IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Farhad Samji’s upcoming web series Pop Kaun. The project which is being produced by Yam Production helmed by Zukhrud Samji and Farhad Samji will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

We earlier reported about Kriti Sanon’s talented sister Nupur Sanon and Kunal Kemmu playing the leads in the series. Now, we hear, that talented comedian Johnny Lever, who has worked in some path-breaking movies such as Deewana Mastana, Tezaab, Kasam, Khatarnak, Baazigar, Kishen Kanhaiya, and Dulhe Raja, has joined the cast of the web show.

We reached out to Johnny but did not get revert till we filed the story.

