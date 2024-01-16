Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Himanshu Manek in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Himanshu Manek the talented actor who played the role of Jeetu Bhai in Sony TV’s Sphere Origin presentation, Katha Ankahee, was recently in the news on IWMBuzz.com for coming on board the Kangana Ranaut film Emergency, where Kangana plays the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Smt, Indira Gandhi.

As for Himanshu, he was seen in projects Pippa, Kasak, Criminal Justice etc. He was seen in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee as the loyal employee of Earthcon, the company headed by Viaan Raghuvanshi.

Now, we hear that Himanshu has shot for the upcoming Amazon miniTV series, titled Jamna Paar produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about Escaype Live fame Ritvik Sahore playing the male lead in the series. We also wrote about Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Tanvi Gadkari playing the lead girls in the series. We also wrote about Subodh Gulati being in the series.

Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions had made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television, again with Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We now hear of Himanshu playing an interesting role.

