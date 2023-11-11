Exclusive: Manu Dabas to feature in Gul Khan’s Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai

Young actor Manu Dabas known for his role in Hamdard, recently entered the 4 Lions Films’ show Imlie on Star Plus. The actor will also be part of the upcoming web series produced by Producer Gul Khan under her new banner Genk Studios. As we know, Gul Khan is presently working on a web series titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai for Amazon miniTV. It is heard that the shoot of the series is presently on. As per news in the media, new face Prerna plays the lead in the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of things when it comes to the cast that has come on board the series. We have written about popular actor Rajeev Siddhartha who plays the male lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com have also reported about Manish Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Shivani Sopori, Vaidehi Nair, Utkarsh Kohli, Ankit Gulati being cast for the project.

We now hear of Manu Dabas playing one of the integral roles in the project.

We buzzed Manu but did not get through revert.

We reached out to Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

