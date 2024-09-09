Digital | News

Actors Neel Samarthh and Tanvi Nimbhorkar will play the lead roles in Hari Om's new series titled Dev Guru Brihaspati, produced by Om Kridha Entertainment. Read this exclusive here.

Actor Neel Samarthh who has featured in TV shows Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang etc, has bagged a mythological series in the lead role. He will be part of the cast of Hari Om’s new series titled Dev Guru Brihaspati. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about creative turned Producer Krishna Omveer Ponia’s banner Om Kridha Entertainment associating with Uttam Gobani’s Aanant Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, to produce the series.

If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Creative turned Producer Krishna Omveer Ponia to come up with two web-series for Hari Om app

Dev Guru Brihaspati is about the journey of Guru Brihaspati, and will depict how he becomes the Devguru and the sacrifices he goes through to achieve the position of a planet in the solar system.

Joining Neel will be actress Tanvi Nimbhorkar who was part of the & TV show Ek Mahanayak Dr Ambedkar.

A source tells us, “Neel will play the main role of Brihaspati while Tanvi will play the role of Tara.”

The makers are presently making two series for Hari Om, which is the sole OTT platform making only mythological series. Hari Om app showcases an eclectic and massive line-up of more than 20 epic untold stories and many more, including, “Shri Tirupati Balaji”, “Mata Saraswati”, “Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu”, “Jai Jagannath”, “Kaikeyi Ke Ram”, “Maa Lakshmi” and “Navgrah”.

