Creative turned Producer Krishna Omveer Ponia will associate with Uttam Gobani to produce two web series on Hari Om, the sole mythological OTT platform. Read for details here.

Creative turned Producer Krishna Omveer Ponia is walking the path aspired, to create content as Producer. With his first two projects being worked upon, Krishna and his partner Uttam Gowani bring to the entertainment space, probably the one-of-its-kind mythological projects based on the Navgrahs. Krishna’s banner Om Kridha Entertainment and Uttam Gobani’s Aanant Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, will produce the series.

The series in question have been titled Dev Guru Brihaspati and Shukra Grah. These two series will be streamed on Hari Om, the first OTT platform made solely for mythological shows. Dev Guru Brihaspati is about the journey of Guru Brihaspati, and will depict how he becomes the Devguru and the sacrifices he goes through to achieve the position of a planet in the solar system. Shukra Grah is about the asur guru Shukracharya who was the son of Rishi Bhrigu. He aimed become the Devguru but ended up becoming the Asur guru. He was the one who got defeated but got positioned as the of planets Venus in the Solar system.

After getting recognition as a Creative director in the television industry, Krishna Ponia has moved towards his dream of becoming a Television & Film Producer. He has been a part of many hit shows like Yeh Vaada Raha, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki, Laado 2, Namah- Lakshmi Narayan, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyagi Tandav and Shrimad Ramayan etc.

As we know, Hari Om app showcases an eclectic and massive line-up of more than 20 epic untold stories and many more, including, “Shri Tirupati Balaji”, “Mata Saraswati”, “Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu”, “Jai Jagannath”, “Kaikeyi Ke Ram”, “Maa Lakshmi” and “Navgrah”.

