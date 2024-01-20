Exclusive: Parag Chadha joins Divyanka Tripathi in Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment’s Adrishyam, to play an IPS Officer

Talented actor Parag Chadha is gearing up to showcase his versatility in the upcoming Sony LIV thriller series, Adrishyam, produced by the renowned Applause Entertainment. Having left an indelible mark with his performances in various projects like Kaala Pani, Chattis Aur Maina, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Halla Bol, Parag is all set to take on a challenging role as an IPS officer in this highly anticipated series.

Sources close to the production reveal that Parag will play a crucial part in the narrative, portraying the character of an IPS officer who happens to be the husband of the lead, played by the talented Divyanka Tripathi. The series, helmed by Bombay Show Studios, is creating a buzz with its promise of a gripping storyline that falls under the thrilling genre.

Adrishyam is expected to be a riveting thriller, with media reports suggesting that Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan will lead the series as officers from the Intelligence Bureau, handling a variety of crime-related cases. The episodic format of the show is expected to add an extra layer of excitement and suspense for the viewers.

