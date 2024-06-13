Exclusive: Rasbhari fame AyushMaan Saxena to feature in Amazon miniTV’s Knock Knock

Producer Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is presently working on a web series titled Knock Knock, for Amazon miniTV. This will be the production’s next work after its successful ventures with Yeh Meri Family 3 and Jamnapaar, both on Amazon miniTV. Knock Knock will be a college-based youth concept with romance and thrill in it.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Kush Jotwani who is presently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Aadhya Anand of Crushed fame playing the leads. We also wrote about ace actor Mona Vasu making a comeback through this series in a neer-seen-before role. We also wrote about Arjun Deswal being part of the cast of the series. If you have missed reading this story, you can take a minute to check it out here.

We now hear of actor AyushMaan Saxena bagging a meaty role in the series. AyushMaan was seen in the projects Rasbhari, Scammy Boys.

