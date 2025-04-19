Exclusive: Reena Aggarwal to feature in JioStar series The Trial 2

Actress Reena Aggarwal who has featured in TV shows Kya Haal Mr Paanchal?, Balika Vadhu, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 etc, will be seen venturing into the OTT space with the upcoming second season of The Trial, the legal drama series streaming on JioStar. The series, as we know is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife and features Kajol in the lead role. The series is centred on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned. The series was received well, with Kajol’s comeback gaining immense praise. The series was produced by Banijay Asia and creatively helmed by Suparn Verma.

Season one of The Trial was well-received by audiences, who engaged in the courtroom drama thrill. The series starred Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chadha and others along with Kajol.

Reena will be venturing into the OTT space for the first time with The Trial 2. We hear that she will play an interesting role in the series.

We buzzed Reena but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at JioStar but did not get through for a revert.

