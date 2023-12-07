Exclusive: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Abhinav Sharma joins Hina Khan in Amazon miniTV’s Qahar

Young actor Abhinav Sharma, who is known for his exceptional talent in projects like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Campus Diaries, Mismatched and Imperfect, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Hina Khan starrer Qahar on Amazon miniTV.

The series, produced by Reliance Entertainment and Namit Sharma, boasts Ritam Srivastav as its director and promises to be a captivating addition to the digital entertainment landscape. Hina is set to play the character named Rubiya, and intriguingly, her look is said to bear a resemblance to Alia Bhatt’s appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Fans can anticipate seeing Hina adorned in a simple multicolored saree, adding an extra layer of authenticity to her character.

Earlier, Hina shared glimpses from the sets, providing a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action. The photos reveal her shooting at Sophia College, setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging storyline. Expressing her enthusiasm, Hina captioned the Instagram post with, “New beginnings! 🧿 #Qahar on @amazonminitv @relianceentertainment @dekhodekho @ritams18.”

We buzzed Abhinav but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

