Saadhika Syal the talented actress who was seen in the ZEE5 series RejctX will soon be seen in the Hansal Mehta helmed series for Sony LIV, titled Scam 2003. Scam 2003 is spearheaded by Applause Entertainment.

As we know, the series is a sequel to its successful crime drama Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story. The second season of the franchise will feature the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The show will be adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

The series will be helmed by Hansal Mehta, also the director of the first installment, and Tushar Hiranandani. As per reports, theatre artiste Gagan Dev Riar will play the lead in the new series.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Rishabh Punekar, Godaan Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Talat Aziz, Abhiraaj Chawla, Shashank Ketkar, Shaad Randhawa, Raaj Gopal Iyer being part of the project.

We now hear of Saadhika being part of the project in an interesting role.

