Exclusive: Shaan Groverr bags Jio Cinema and ALTT series Dus June Ki Raat

Young actor Shaan Groverr who has featured in OTT projects Leaked, Roohaniyat, RejctX etc has been roped in to play one of the main roles in the upcoming ALTT and Jio Cinema’s association project titled Dus June Ki Raat. The series is produced by Sachin Mohite’s Jaasvand Entertainment. The series will stream on ALTT and Jio Cinema. It is directed by Tabrez Khan.

It is now common public knowledge that this web series will be star-studded. Ekta Kapoor made the announcement of the series starring Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. Soon, Priyanka and Tusshar too shared this big news on Instagram, thus delighting their fans.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Meet actress Surbhi Talodiya, bagging a prime role in the series Dus June Ki Raat. If you have missed reading it, you can always update yourself here.

Exclusive: Meet fame Surbhi Talodiya joins Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in ALTT series Dus June Ki Raat

We now hear of Shaan presently shooting for the series, in a pivotal role.

We buzzed Shaan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer, and spokesperson at Jio Cinema but did not get revert till we filed the story.

ALTT is an Indian subscription-based video-on-demand platform which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Launched on 16 April 2017, ALTBalaji is the group foray into the digital entertainment sphere to create original OTT content.

