Exclusive: Subodh Gulati bags Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Actor Subodh Gulati who is popularly known as Banta Singh of the Sony SAB show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, is happy to be associating yet again with Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, this time for their web project. Subodh will play an interesting role in Sunshine Productions’ web series Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV.

Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions had made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television, again with Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We have written exclusively about actor Ritvik Sahore who plays one of the leads in this series Jamna Paar. We also wrote about Varun Badola, and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, and Anubha Fatehpuria being a part of the stellar cast of the series.

We now hear of Subodh playing a challenging character in the series.

Subodh has also been part of the first season of Yeh Meri Family.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

