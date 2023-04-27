Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Vashishtha in The Viral Fever’s new web series

The Viral Fever, or TVF, has become India’s ultimate digital entertainment destination with popular web series like Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates, Tripling, Pitchers, Chai Sutta Chronicles, and many such web series under its belt.

IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the team is working on a new web series. The series will feature popular TV actors Surbhi Jyoti (Naagin, Qubool Hai) and Vishal Vashishtha (Gangaa, Veera). In the series, Surbhi and Vishal play leads named Ritika and Mayank. The team recently wrapped up the shooting schedule.

