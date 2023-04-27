ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti and Vishal Vashishtha in The Viral Fever’s new web series

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Apr,2023 15:05:15
The Viral Fever, or TVF, has become India’s ultimate digital entertainment destination with popular web series like Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates, Tripling, Pitchers, Chai Sutta Chronicles, and many such web series under its belt.

IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the team is working on a new web series. The series will feature popular TV actors Surbhi Jyoti (Naagin, Qubool Hai) and Vishal Vashishtha (Gangaa, Veera). In the series, Surbhi and Vishal play leads named Ritika and Mayank. The team recently wrapped up the shooting schedule.

We contacted the actors and spokesperson at TVF but did not get through to comment.

Watch this space for exclusive telly, digital, and movie updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

