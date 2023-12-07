Exclusive: Varun Badola to feature in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Sunshine Productions helmed by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir is presently working on a web series titled Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV. As we know, the production had earlier worked with actors Rajesh Sharma, and Juhi Parmar on Yeh Meri Family 2, which was again for Amazon miniTV. This series was received well and won critical and mass acclaim. Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions has earlier made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television which was again had Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We have written exclusively about actor Ritvik Sahore playing one of the leads in this series Jamna Paar. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Ritvik Sahore to play lead in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

We now hear of Varun Badola, the talented thespian actor also playing one of the main roles in the series. Varun needs no introduction and has been part of many path-breaking concepts in TV and OTT spaces.

We buzzed Varun but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Varun Badola is known for his exceptional work in projects like Jai Ho, Mickey Virus, Charas, Haasil, Banegi Apni Baat, Yeh Hain Mumbai Meri Jaan, Des Mein Niglla Hoga Chand, Sohni Mahiwal, Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein, Savdhaan India: India Fights Back and Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani on TV. He has had a great run in the OTT space too, being part of immensely successful concepts.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.