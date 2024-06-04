Exclusive: Vishal Nayak bags Hari Om’s Tirupati Balaji Kathasar and Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu

Actor Vishal Nayak who was seen in Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has got into the mythological genre now, and will be seen playing the role of Mahadev. Yes, he will be seen in not one but two mythological shows of the to-be-launched OTT platform, Hari Om. Vishal Nayak will play Lord Shiv in two of Hari Om’s shows, Tirupati Balaji Kathasar and Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu.

As we know, Hari Om will be the new game-changing OTT platform, solely dedicated to mythological presentations. Recently, the announcement was made for the OTT platform, Hari Om, as India’s first dedicated mythological platform, a concept never explored previously anywhere across the globe.

It was announced that the app will showcase an eclectic and massive line-up of more than 20 epic untold stories and many more, including, “Shri Tirupati Balaji”, “Mata Saraswati”, “Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu”, “Jai Jagannath”, “Kaikeyi Ke Ram”, “Maa Lakshmi” and “Navgrah”.

We now hear of Vishal Nayak playing Lord Mahadev in the two series Tirupati Balaji Kathasar and Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu.

