Exclusive: Vivek Dahiya, Vinit Kakar and Gulki Joshi to feature in Hungama’s Hasratein 2

Hasratein the Hungama original series produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms was received well by the audiences. It was an anthology series which traced the lives of five women who dared to break the shackles of the male-centred taboos for their own betterment. Hasratein was always planned to have seasonal releases. Now, we hear that the work for Season 2 of Hasratein is well on the path.

The news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that big names are brought in this time too, for the series. The earlier season had actors like Sana Sayyad, Nitin Goswami, Krishna Mukherjee, Adaa Khan, Monalisa in powerful roles.

The exclusive news that we have at IWMBuzz.com is that popular actors Vivek Dahiya, Vinit Kakar and Gulki Joshi have been roped in for one of the stories.

We hear that Vivek who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Vinit Kakar who is presently in Shrimad Ramayan, and Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame, will play integral roles in this complicated story.

There is a buzz that this might be a triangular love story with the very essence that the main plot of Hasratein brings in.

We buzzed Vivek, Vinit and Gulki but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Hungama, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

