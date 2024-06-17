Exclusive: Vivek Madaan to feature in Janhvi Kapoor’s spy-thriller film Ulajh

Ulajh the spy-thriller film directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, is all set for its theatrical release on 5th July. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. The plot focuses on a young IFS officer with a legacy of patriots in her family, entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far away from her home. The film will see actor Vivek Madaan playing an interesting role.

Vivek recently featured in the Amazon miniTV series Love Adhura, in the role of Mr. Narula, the main antagonist. He has been part of projects Aranyak, Special OPS 1.5, Kaala, Runway 34 etc. He will also be seen in the upcoming Rose Audio Visual series, The Blinded which is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

Coming back to Ulajh, the teaser of the film has been gripping. The teaser begins with Suhana aka Janhvi jogging and later cuts to her character interacting with foreign officials. A voiceover is heard, “Suhana, do you really think that whatever you did was meant for your country? Betrayal, loyalty are mere words where people like us get trapped. These nations, borders are just lines drawn in the sand. They are not worth anything.” The 56-seconds teaser ends with Janhvi’s voiceover as she says, “The cost of betrayal is life. Either sacrifice yourself or take someone else’s life.”

We buzzed Vivek but did not get through to him.

