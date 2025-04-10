India Kids Summit Season 6: Keynote Address by Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, KidZania India

The 6th edition of the India Kids Summit brought together some of the most esteemed industry experts, who engaged in dynamic and thought-provoking conversations. These discussions spanned a variety of topics revolving around the ever-evolving kids’ market, the content they consume, empowering the youth, brand strategies, and much more.

Kicking things off was Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of KidZania India, who delivered the keynote address. He began by saying, “I don’t have a prepared speech. I’ll just give a few notes of background to the Summit.”

He reminisced about the origins of the event, saying, “The first session of this summit was held here in February 2020, just before COVID-19 happened. There have been five seasons that happened later and it has become an amazing platform.”

Speaking about KidZania, he shared, “KidZania was set up in Mexico 25 years ago. We now have 27 operational centres across the world with millions of visitors, and have three more centers in development.”

He elaborated on KidZania’s philosophy, highlighting the power of experiential marketing through role play. This approach, he explained, propels children to engage in real-life activities, allowing them to learn essential skills and gain exposure to a variety of professions. He noted how these experiences have resonated with kids in India, particularly in Mumbai, where he observed a noticeable shift in their preferences over time.

“The activity that used to be interesting for a 15-year-old is now catering to a 12-year-old. The traditional pink and blue for girls and blue for boys has changed. It speaks volumes about the changing times. We have seen how peer pressure and social media has influenced the children—what they have been taught, what they have been learning,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of three key influences on children—what they learn at home, what they are taught at school, and how brands reach out to them through advertising. “Everyone has one end goal, to increase your brand proposition, market share—but can we do it in a way that teaches kids compassion, values, value for environment and much more?” he posed.

Looking at the bigger picture, Mr. Kumar reflected on India’s economic trajectory, stating, “Economically, India is going to be the 3rd largest economy in the world, but we need to have better social values and that can only be done by imparting them early on in their lives. Teaching kids values and life skills is extremely important more than anything else.”

His keynote set a powerful tone for the rest of the summit, highlighting the need for balance between innovation, marketing, and instilling values in the next generation.

Co-Powered by: KidZania.

Powered by: PunToon Kids, Mad Over Donuts, TMKOC Play School

Radio Partner: Radio City 91.1 FM

Support Partner: White Apple Studios

Outdoor Partner: Art Media (P) Limited

An Initiative By: IWMBuzz Live