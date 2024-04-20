“It will be my biggest year in the industry with the sequel of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhien'” – Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for playing the lead in Netflix’s hit series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein gears up to celebrate his birthday this year. On this occasion, he took a moment to reflect on his journey and the love that he has received through the years.

Known for his versatile performances and screen presence, Tahir has emerged as an actor who can ace both intense and grey characters. His ability to breathe life into diverse characters has earned him critical acclaim and admiration from audiences worldwide.

Tahir expressed his excitement saying, “It will be my biggest year in the industry with the sequel of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein! So, I’m feeling extremely happy and grateful for this birthday. To have a huge project like this under my belt that is a sequel to my super hit series on Netflix makes this birthday really thrilling for me.”

He added, “I have been shooting for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and I’m feeling creatively very satiated. I’m an actor who wants to constantly reinvent myself on screen and I’m blessed that those reinventions have been loved and appreciated by the industry, by the media as well as by audiences. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a project that keeps giving me love even now. I’m constantly bombarded on my social media with questions about the series. The love and the anticipation is palpable.”

The actor also revealed, “People are texting me to give them a gift of revealing something from Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on my birthday! This shows the incredible success story that it has become. I’m soaking in all this positivity coming my way and I hope to deliver a cracker of a performance when the second season of the series drops on Netflix.”

As Tahir celebrates another milestone in his journey, he remains committed to delivering compelling performances and captivating audiences with his craft. Tahir will next be seen in the sequel of Netflix’s hit series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.