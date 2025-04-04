IWMBuzz and KidZania to host season 6 of India Kids Summit

IWMBuzz is all set to reinitiate its highly anticipated India Kids Summit with its season 6 on April 9, 2025, at KidZania, Mumbai. With 6.0, IWMBuzz media promises another insightful session for the nation’s youngsters. With its chain of emerging and innovative events like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, Media Summit and Bengal’s Most Stylish, IWMBuzz is on its ambitious legacy to rejuvenate the minds of the young.

India Kids Summit intends to bring custodians, creators, marketers, and influencers under one secure, flourishing and nurtured umbrella where the stalwarts speak about the dynamics and diversification of the content and trends currently leading in the industry.

Attendees will gain access to 30+ high-profile speakers, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring engaging and thought-provoking discussions. From content evolution to digital innovation, the summit will cover various topics essential for understanding the future of the kids’ entertainment and education ecosystem.

India Kids Summit season 6 will be hosted at the iconic KidZania Mumbai.

“We at KidZania are thrilled to once again partner with IWMBuzz for the 6th Season of the India Kids Summit. As long-standing collaborators since the summit’s inception, it’s been incredible to witness its evolution into one of India’s most dynamic and content-rich events dedicated to the kids’ ecosystem. This year, we look forward to welcoming an inspiring lineup of speakers and participants from diverse industries, including media, FMCG, retail, TV networks, OTT platforms, F&B, and digital creators. The India Kids Summit continues to set a benchmark with its organic and insightful approach to celebrating the world of kids’ content. We can’t wait to host this exciting event at KidZania and are confident that this season will be bigger, better, and more impactful than ever before,” Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India

Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor In Chief, IWMBuzz Media, “We are glad to be back with season 6 of India Kids Summit and partnering with KidZania has always been an enriching experience. This year too we expect a strong line-up of speakers sharing their invaluable insights shaping the contours of the industry. We look forward to everyone’s support and good wishes.”

India Kids Summit 6.0 is powered by PunToon Kids, Mad Over Donuts, and TMKOC Play School, with KidZania India as the co-powered partner. The summit is further supported by Radio City India as the Radio Partner, White Apple Studios as the Support Partner, and Art Media as the Outdoor Partner, making it a truly collaborative and large-scale initiative.

With five successful editions behind it, the India Kids Summit continues to be an industry game-changer, bringing forth innovative ideas and creating avenues for growth and transformation.

Register now at indiakidssummit.com and be a part of the conversation steering the future of kids’ content!