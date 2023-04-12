Get ready to witness yet another big bash and palatial starry evening as IWMBuzz Media brings back its long-awaited Digital Awards to you. It is season 5! Five years to this wholesome journey is going to be a massive showcase. With some stage performance grandeur, grooving music and fun, season 5 will be all in one.

IWMBuzz media was the first to envision the OTT & web entertainment awards in the country honouring excellence in content creation in the digital entertainment space. OTT, YT, short form, podcast … we celebrate talent and creators of the new age across genres.

In season 4, we were able to witness some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.

The winners are decided across jury, popular and editorial categories.

With another bounce back this year, season 5, Siddhartha Laik (founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz), says, “We have nothing but gratitude filled in our hearts, for we were able to witness ourselves to come such a long way. We started digital entertainment focussed awards night when there were very few takers. Today, the space is buzzing and booming. Each year we have received immense support from fans and fraternity alike, and we hope to do our best in season 5 as well.”