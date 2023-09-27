Digital | News

JAANE JAAN TRENDS IN 52 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD

The film began trending in India since the day of its launch and is now in the top 10 list of 52 countries and trending at number 1 in 13 Countries

Author: Subhash K Jha
27 Sep,2023 14:44:49
Jaane Jaan, the atmospheric mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, marks the streaming debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and has been receiving praise the world over. The film launched on 21st September on Netflix to favourable reviews, with audiences praising the casting and the film keeping them guessing until the end. The film began trending in India since the day of its launch and is now in the top 10 list of 52 countries and trending at number 1 in 13 Countries.

Director, Sujoy Ghosh says he can’t believe the numbers. “52 countries, that sounds unreal!!! I am so glad audiences are enjoying the film across the globe. Films have no barriers or boundaries and Netflix is true testament to that statement. It has been heartwarming receiving so many messages from audiences on what they liked about the film, the performances of all three of the actors and the story.”

Interestingly Ghosh admits he has been with the project for many years. “ Efforts that began eleven years ago are now bearing fruit and having Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay bring this story to life on screen, just makes it all better. Hope more people keep finding this one-sided love story on Netflix and it continues trending forever, like Jaideep’s love for Kareena in the film!”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

