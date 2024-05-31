‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 Release Date: Jeetu Bhaiya is back for the final roll call

It can safely be said that all the coaching classes, late-night studying, and kachori breaks have been leading up to this. The final roll call is upon us as the dreamers and Aimers — Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, Vartika, and Shivangi — prepare for a life-altering exam. And now, we can mark our timetables as Kota Factory Season 3 launches on June 20, tracing the students’ chaotic entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya.

With anticipation mounting, the third season of the drama series will introduce a new mentor at Aimers. From gully cricket to random birthday cakes and secret study dates to scribbled whiteboards, this season is the one class you don’t want to bunk. It’ll also feature the profound wisdom the franchise is known for, highlighting long-lasting bonds, and heartwarming group hugs. Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu.

As the new season of the black-and-white series unfolds, the students inch toward adulthood, grappling with fears and aspirations as final exams loom, pondering what the future may hold. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Jeetu Bhaiya must come to terms with his role as a mentor following the tragic cliffhanger from Season 2. After all, growing up isn’t just for the kids; it’s a never-ending dilemma, no matter how old you get. The talented ensemble cast— including Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar — reprise their roles in Season 3, with the addition of the new chemistry teacher, played by the amazing Tillotama Shome.

Raghav Subbu, the showrunner behind Kota Factory, shares, “We’ve been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you’ve been in coaching classes like Vaibhav or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That’s what makes it so special. Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their path of self-discovery. Thanks to our amazing partnership with Netflix, we were able to craft a third season that felt true to the story we’ve always wanted to tell.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, “It brings us immense joy to bring this cult favourite franchise back with its next season. Kota Factory is not a show, it’s an emotion for its fans. It’s also a show that connects generations, parents and students alike. And this year Vaibhav, Meena, Uday and the gang are in their finals. The pressure, tension and drama of the final year is a feeling that every single person connects with and we feel confident that fans of Jeetu Bhaiya and the Kota Factory gang will have a lot to talk about after they binge this season.”

Whether you’re a front or back-bencher, love or hate physics, the pressures of JEE don’t discriminate. We are all set to mark our calendars as Kota Factory arrives on Netflix on June 20.