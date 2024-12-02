Shalini Passi Reveals How Karan Johar Approached Her For Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives’

Art patron and style icon Shalini Passi recently opened the doors to her world in an engaging video conversation with Kamiya Jani. The two bonded over delectable cuisine, candid discussions about art, fashion, and the fine balance between Delhi and Mumbai living, offering fans a glimpse into Shalini’s multifaceted personality and her take on a life well-lived.

During the chat, Shalini revealed intriguing details about her potential foray into the world of reality television, including an offer from filmmaker Karan Johar. The proposal was for her to feature in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a show that delves into the lives of Bollywood’s inner circle.

It was Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra who first approached her for the show, Shalini disclosed, adding that her friends believed her vibrant personality was a natural fit for the Hollywood scene as well.

Shalini’s magnetic persona extends beyond reality television aspirations. Known for her love of maximalist art and bold fashion, she shared insider tips on incorporating rich textures and colours into everyday life. Her passion for blending creativity with lifestyle choices resonated throughout the conversation, as she talked about her morning rituals and unique hacks for maintaining a balanced and inspired existence.

Reflecting on her experiences in Delhi and Mumbai, Shalini offered an insightful comparison between the iconic cities. While she praised Delhi for its rich history and elegance, she acknowledged Mumbai’s fast-paced energy and creative pulse as instrumental in shaping her artistic outlook.

The video, which highlighted the intersection of food, fashion, and candid confessions, is already creating buzz for its authentic and inspiring tone. Shalini’s ability to connect art, life, and culture makes her a compelling figure, leaving audiences eager to see what she ventures into next—be it Hollywood, Netflix, or a new creative endeavour.