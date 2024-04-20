Sunny Kaushal reveals this unknown quirk of Vicky Kaushal & it is sure to surprise you

While there would be millions of people dreaming about Vicky Kaushal, ever wondered what happens in Vicky’s dreamland? Well, Sunny Kaushal has the answer for you and a rather interesting story with it. In this episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, the fun-loving Bollywood sibling duo light up Kap’s Cafe with their charismatic presence and humorous revelations. Following the jazzy appearance of the Amar Singh Chamkila cast, this episode is set to continue the streak of insane shenanigans, promising an unforgettable evening of laughter, family anecdotes, and brotherly camaraderie.

During the episode, Sunny Kaushal shares a particularly amusing aspect of his brother’s personality from his childhood days — his tendency to talk in his sleep. He shares, “Vicky has a habit of talking in his sleep. While some might mumble a few words, he puts out a full performance. I remember once when we were kids sharing a room, he suddenly sat up, threw his blanket aside, and insisted I ‘check his paper.’ I played along, reassuring him he scored 100/100 just to get him back to sleep.”

Adding to the comedy, Vicky recounted another incident that left their mother bewildered, “This happened in front of our mother too. I suddenly shouted- He’s running away with the purse! and our mom, completely unaware of my sleep-talking, actually panicked and asked me ‘Who!’”

Both the brothers, Kapil and the audiences had a hearty laugh at Vicky’s so-called sleep performance.

Join Vicky and Sunny Kaushal for an evening that guarantees laughter, surprises, and a whole lot of fun, on “The Great Indian Kapil Show”. Catch this hilarious episode and many more, as new surprises unfold every Saturday at 8 pm, only on Netflix.