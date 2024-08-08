Tollywood Mourns Demise of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Prasenjit and Rituparna Pay Emotional Tributes

The news of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Tollywood fraternity, with many taking to social media to express their condolences. Prasenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, who had a long-standing acquaintance with the former Chief Minister, are among them.

Rituparna, who had the opportunity to visit Buddhadeb in the hospital during his illness, described his passing as a “very sad incident.” She fondly remembered the blessings she received from both Buddhadeb and his wife, Mira Bhattacharjee. The actress hailed Buddhadeb as a rare individual whose sacrifice, mentality, and education had enriched society. She said, “He was devoted to his ideals. I bow down to him.”

On the other hand, Prasenjit Chatterjee, currently in Mumbai for a shoot, was devastated by the news of Buddhadeb’s passing. Although unavailable on the phone, he took to social media to express his condolences. Posting a picture of Buddhadeb, he wrote, “A truly good, virtuous man has passed away. Stay well. My sincere condolences to Buddhababu’s family.”

The tributes from Prasenjit and Rituparna reflect the high esteem in which the Tollywood fraternity held Buddhadeb. His passing has left a void that can never be filled, and his legacy will be remembered for generations.

As Rituparna eloquently said, “Even though Buddhadeb Babu is gone, people will remember his work.” His devotion to his ideals and his selflessness have inspired countless individuals, and his memory will continue to be a source of inspiration for years.

In this moment of grief, the Tollywood fraternity comes together to mourn the loss of a true leader and a great human being. May his soul rest in peace.