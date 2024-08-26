Digital | News

Internet personality and actor Uorfi Javed is a phenomenon, and she continues to showcase her unabashed self time and again, no matter what. And that has been on full display in the Prime Video series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

And Javed has continued to be the same during the promotions of the show, and on the same note, she managed to create another series of her being herself while also presenting a witty take on promoting her show.

Javed shared an array of screengrabs which included and looked like her DMs to popular faces asking them to ‘follow’ her. The first one was to Diljit Dosanjh and in a funny way, she wrote, ‘Telephone ka lamba taar, aap ho mere favourite sardaar ab iss baat pe #followkarloyaar’. Apart from that, when it comes to messaging Shah Rukh Khan, it was kept simple, ‘please Shahrukh sir #followkarloyaar’. Then came in Kiara Advani, to whom the message read, ‘yar Kiara, 10 rps ki pepsi tum ho sabse sexy iss baat pe #followkarloyaar’. This went on and included other names like Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas too-

It is indeed witty and funny, where it wouldn’t be surprising if these aforementioned names would indeed follow Uorfi Javed soon.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is currently streaming on Prime Video.