Urfi Javed Gets Arrested For Wearing Skimpy Clothes; Check The Video

This is really a shocking moment as a video has gone viral which sees Urfi Javed being arrested by the police for wearing minimal attire. Check the video here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Nov,2023 11:15:33
Urfi Javed is the epitome of new fashion trends and styling!! She derives uncanny ways and methods for styling and keeps her fans and onlookers gazing at every fashion statement that she makes. You can name every weird and uncanny fashion design, and Urfi is sure to have aced it!! She is known to be today’s generation celebrity who is bold to the core, all ready to set her own unique style to whatever she wears!! Urfi has often come under the limelight for good as well as the controversial reasons when it comes to the fashion trends that she endorses. Today, we show you a very unexpected and shocking video of Urfi coming under the radar for wearing a very small attire. She attracts the police too, and we see in the video a lady cop talking to Urfi and asking her to come to the police station.

The video seems to be a reel made by Urfi, which depicts how people visualize her fashion sense. It is like Urfi showing people the mirror to what they perceive of her.

The video sees Urfi wearing a very skimpy top in red which is heart-shaped. She wears a blue denim pants. The lady cop tells her to come to the police as she is wearing minimal clothes. Urfi is shown arguing with the police and asks as to who ordered to bring her to the station.

Urfi is seen getting forced into the police vehicle. Urfi asks, ‘Kya badtameezi hai yeh?’ as the cops get her inside the vehicle.

You can check the video here.

This reel of Urfi being arrested by the Mumbai police has been put up on social media by Viralbhayani.

Courtesy: Viralbhayani

As the comments say and indicate, is this a case where the police also got involved in making a video reel with Urfi Javed? Or did Urfi bring a set of actors to play out this reel? You can take your call here. We leave it to you!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

