Digital | News

A momentous occasion for her, Chandrika Dixit obviously posed with Amitabh Bachchan and in the first one, she is seen touching her feet and in the second one, she posed for the camera. Captioning it, Dixit said, "Finally Amitabh Bachhan ji Se Milne Ka Sobhagya Prapt hua".

To be running a Vada pav cart on the streets of Mumbai is quite literally the most common phenomenon, and there might be hundreds to thousands of them. But it took destiny and luck to make Chandrika Dixit aka the ‘vada pav’ girl to get her to be viral and becomes a topic of conversation everywhere. She also recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and even though she was eliminated quite early, she did manage to make a certain impact and make her voice heard.

Now she is back to her normal life but it seems that her life continues to get better and better as she achieved something so incredibly special. Dixit managed to meet the ultimate millennium superstar himself, Amitabh Bachchan. That’s right. As known, the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has officially begun and Dixit managed to be on the sets of the show and she got to meet the man himself. A momentous occasion for her, she obviously posed with him and in the first one, she is seen touching her feet and in the second one, she posed for the camera. Captioning it, Dixit said, “Finally Amitabh Bachhan ji Se Milne Ka Sobhagya Prapt hua”-

Post her innings in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Dixit has been all the more active on social media and talking about her offers and much more at her outlet.