Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Avinash proposes love to Divya; Will Chandrika get to know of it?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama over Vasudha and Chandrika’s triumph in sacrificing a lot and praying for the well-being of Devansh when he was critical after an accident. Now, the focus is on Avinash’s wedding with Karishma. But the fact is that Avinash does not want to marry Karishma as she is evil. But none in the family realizes that Karishma is not a good choice for Avinash. Avinash is seen pleading with his brother Devansh about stopping his wedding with Karishma. But Devansh, being a loyal son, believes that Chandrika’s decision of choosing Karishma for his brother will never go wrong.

The upcoming episode will see Avinash make a rebellious decision against his own family. He will be seen proposing his love to Divya, when she will come sneakily to meet him. While Vasudha will be privy to their love affair, it will be interesting to see if Vasudha will help Avinash in getting his true love.

Also, it will be more interesting to see if Chandrika gets to know about Avinash’s decision to fight for his love.

Will Devansh and Vasudha support Avinash?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.