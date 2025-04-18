Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Avinash and Divya get married; Chandrika gets relieved

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) and Devansh (Abhishek Sharma) trying to expose the evil side of Karishma and halting her marriage to Avinash, who is in love with Divya. As we know, the wedding of Avinash and Karishma is about to happen, but Avinash is lost in his own world, having failed in his love. On the other hand, Chandrika (Nausheen Ali Sardar) believes that she has got the best match for her son, and is not aware of Karishma’s other side.

Devansh and Vasudha will resurrect Avinash’s life when they will together accumulate proof against Karishma and expose her before Chandrika. This will lead to a big showdown where not only Avinash, but Chandrika too, will slap Karishma and stop the wedding.

Chandrika will later learn that Avinash is in love with Divya and will immediately agree for their marriage. Chandrika will get Divya and Avinash married. It will be interesting to see how Surya Singh will react to his daughter’s wedding with his enemies Chandrika and Pratap’s son.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.