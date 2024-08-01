Varun Dhawan on Samantha Prabhu’s health struggles shooting for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ – “I had it easy…”

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set and rolling to collaborate on the mega series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which belongs to the world of Citadel across countries.

Recently, the actors, along with creators, Raj & DK got together at an event to make the mega announcement about the show’s release date and a teaser as well.

While doing so, Varun Dhawan would shower her with immense praise and even shared an anecdote about her. He said, “When it comes to action, I had it easy compared to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. We did become partners in making things happen but we all know what she was going through while shooting. She has been an absolute inspiration throughout the entire ordeal; I have never been with an co-actor who is going through something and to see Sam power through, fight odds and do what she did for the show is commendable. To be doing an action show while fighting a personal struggle is nothing but inspirational and applaudable.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is all set release on Prime Video on November 7, 2024. The show belongs to the world of Citadel, whose first version was American and came in the form of Citadel that starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles. The show premiered on Prime Video last year and was created by The Russo Brothers. Now apart from the American and Indian version, Citadel also has Citadel: Diana – the Italian version in the works.