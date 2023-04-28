ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest

Here’s when Anushka Sen got brutally trolled by the IIT Bombay students at their Techfest, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Apr,2023 17:37:24
Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest

Anushka Sen is a young and talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She started her career as a child artist and has since gone on to establish herself as a prominent figure in the Indian television and film industry.

Anushka is also a rising social media sensation. She owns a huge fan following on her social media handle, and has always kept her fans stunned with her everyday posts and videos. However, not always, Sen has successfully impressed her admirers. For here’s this one time, when Sen got brutally trolled by the students in IIT Bombay for her not so ‘witty’ reply to a student.

Anushka Sen got trolled

In the video, we can see Anushka Sen on stage interacting with the students. In the video, we can hear a student asking Anushka, “How are you this good in your vocal speaking skills?”, to this Anushka Sen said, “I will thank my school I guess”, to this the student trolls her saying, “oh, you went to school”

Check out the video below-

Work Front

Anushka Sen marked fame with her work in the show Baal Veer. The actress later to that worked in other popular tv shows too. One of which includes, Apna Time Aayega and others. She recently made her fans proud after she bagged pivotal roles in K-dramas too. Sen has always been vocal about her love towards the Korean pop. Apart from that, she has also gotten featured in countless music videos too.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’
Anushka Sen melts internet in latest photodump, get eyewear fashion inspiration
Anushka Sen melts internet in latest photodump, get eyewear fashion inspiration
Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen reveals the ‘love’ of her life
Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen reveals the ‘love’ of her life
Anushka Sen is 'daydreaming' about someone special, what's happening
Anushka Sen is 'daydreaming' about someone special, what's happening
Anushka Sen reveals secret to strong hair game, check out
Anushka Sen reveals secret to strong hair game, check out
Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen is a die-hard FRIENDS fan, here’s proof
Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen is a die-hard FRIENDS fan, here’s proof
Latest Stories
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Arjun Tendulkar & Vedaant Madhavan
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Arjun Tendulkar & Vedaant Madhavan
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal
Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem
Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm
Watch: Katrina Kaif's BTS video from 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' shoot goes viral, we can't keep calm
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill reveals his 'perfect companion', Yuvraj Singh loves it
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill reveals his 'perfect companion', Yuvraj Singh loves it
Read Latest News