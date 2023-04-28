Viral Video: Anushka Sen gets trolled in IIT Bombay’s Techfest

Here’s when Anushka Sen got brutally trolled by the IIT Bombay students at their Techfest, check out

Anushka Sen is a young and talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She started her career as a child artist and has since gone on to establish herself as a prominent figure in the Indian television and film industry.

Anushka is also a rising social media sensation. She owns a huge fan following on her social media handle, and has always kept her fans stunned with her everyday posts and videos. However, not always, Sen has successfully impressed her admirers. For here’s this one time, when Sen got brutally trolled by the students in IIT Bombay for her not so ‘witty’ reply to a student.

Anushka Sen got trolled

In the video, we can see Anushka Sen on stage interacting with the students. In the video, we can hear a student asking Anushka, “How are you this good in your vocal speaking skills?”, to this Anushka Sen said, “I will thank my school I guess”, to this the student trolls her saying, “oh, you went to school”

Check out the video below-

Work Front

Anushka Sen marked fame with her work in the show Baal Veer. The actress later to that worked in other popular tv shows too. One of which includes, Apna Time Aayega and others. She recently made her fans proud after she bagged pivotal roles in K-dramas too. Sen has always been vocal about her love towards the Korean pop. Apart from that, she has also gotten featured in countless music videos too.