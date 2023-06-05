Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Male? Mohit Hiranandani, Ankush Bahugana, Vishnu Kaushal, Anirudh Sharma, Be You Nick, Adv. Manav Chhabra, Viraj Ghelani

Get ready to witness the grandest extravaganza in the world of web entertainment! The much-awaited IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s most happening web entertainment awards, is back and ready to rock your screens.

With the previous four editions setting the bar high, the fifth edition promises to be an even more spectacular affair!

It’s a world where creativity knows no bounds and improvisation reigns supreme. So, hold on tight as we unveil the nominees for the coveted category of ‘Most Popular Social Media Star – Male’ at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023.

Mohit Hiranandani, a Kolkata native, has become a social media sensation, captivating the hearts of his massive fan following. With a staggering 500k followers on Instagram, this actor-turned-influencer is basking in the well-deserved love from the younger generation. His charismatic presence and engaging content have made him a favorite among the online community.

Ankush Bahuguna, the trailblazer, fearlessly shatters gender norms in the realm of beauty content creation. With his seamless and captivating makeup tutorials, traditionally associated with the fairer sex, he has become a beacon of attention and admiration.

Vishnu Kaushal, hailing from Chandigarh, emerged as a luminary by crafting short, snappy comic videos that resonate with everyday folks and their relatable encounters. With years of content creation under his belt, his journey to social acceptance has been nothing short of meteoric.

Anirudh Sharma, an Indian social media star, has risen to fame for his everyday engaging content on his social media. His lip-syncs while modelling and set to Indian pop music alongside comedic clips have boosted his popularity.

Nikunj Lotia, better known as "Be YouNick," is a multi-faceted digital content creator, comedian, entertainer, YouTuber, and internet sensation. His name has become synonymous with humour and entertainment, captivating audiences nationwide.

Manav Chhabra, affectionately called "@Mr.Mnv," is the Instagram influencer whose account serves as a portal to refreshing music videos that pop up on your feed. Juggling the pursuit of a law degree, this Punjabi Munda has masterfully garnered an astounding following of 1.8 million+, enchanting fans with his captivating performances.

Viraj Ghelani, the embodiment of talent and mirth, excels as an actor, comedian, content creator, and social media influencer. Renowned for his uproarious appearances in comedy-laden videos on acclaimed YouTube channels like Dice Media, Gobble, and FilterCopy, he has solidified his place in viewers' hearts as a bona fide entertainer.

